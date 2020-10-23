Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Increased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CX Institutional increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,063.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $987.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $857.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,068.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.