S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.23.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $337.25 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

