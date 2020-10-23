Asset Dedication LLC Has $744,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.40.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $481.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $51,776,621. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

