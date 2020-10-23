Asset Dedication LLC Sells 3,639 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 380.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,518 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $221.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

