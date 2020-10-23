Asset Dedication LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,176.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,591.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,185.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,841.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

