B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 176,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

BTG opened at $6.80 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $441.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

