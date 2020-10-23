MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 3,080 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 53.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $334,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.37.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $169.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.