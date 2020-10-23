Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,800 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,648,000 after buying an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,766,000 after buying an additional 65,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after buying an additional 632,964 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 2,497,420 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Shares of SLB opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

