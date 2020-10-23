Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price was up 6.8% on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $50.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $38.97. Approximately 124,216,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 29,429,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $1,898,754.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $318,042.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,843,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after acquiring an additional 815,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,579,000 after acquiring an additional 647,575 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

