UBS Group Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $224.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $176.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock worth $494,977,443. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.