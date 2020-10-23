400 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.8% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $1,362,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 88.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fastly from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities started coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $7,720,641.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $31,854,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $327,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,110,011 shares of company stock worth $181,802,734. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

