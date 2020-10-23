WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) PT Raised to $250.00

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its target price raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $233.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $237.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

