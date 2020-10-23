Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.26 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 396,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

