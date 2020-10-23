QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $2,524,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $132.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

