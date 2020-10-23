Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 463 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 477.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,466 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 776,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 56.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,797,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after buying an additional 646,567 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,368,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,660,000 after buying an additional 483,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.