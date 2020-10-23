MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

CAH opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.