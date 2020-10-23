MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 67.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after buying an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,933,000 after buying an additional 131,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $232.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.05. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $234.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 127.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

