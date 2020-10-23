Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 749 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Global Payments by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $175.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.97 and a 200 day moving average of $170.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.85.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

