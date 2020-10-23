Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.80 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €6.80 ($8.00) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.67).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €8.04 ($9.46) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.02 and a 200-day moving average of €8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

