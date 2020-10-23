Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €6.00 ($7.06) target price by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.52 ($7.67).

ETR:LHA opened at €8.04 ($9.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a fifty day moving average of €8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.53.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

