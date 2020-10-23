Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 134.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,833,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,593,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,897,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,176.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,591.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,185.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,841.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

