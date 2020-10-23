Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $243,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,176.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,591.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,185.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,841.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,440.47.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

