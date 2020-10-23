V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth $26,794,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in V.F. by 132.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 562,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 320,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its position in V.F. by 3,932.2% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 258,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 251,663 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $73.96 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.