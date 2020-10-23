Eagle Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 153.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,176.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,185.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,841.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,591.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

