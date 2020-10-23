Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,176.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,185.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,841.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,591.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

