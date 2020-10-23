Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $354,000 Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL stock opened at $232.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 127.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $234.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.