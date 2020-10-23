Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRH Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,176.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,185.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2,841.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,591.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 749 Shares of Global Payments Inc
Deutsche Lufthansa AG PT Set at €6.80 by Kepler Capital Markets
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Given a €6.00 Price Target at Independent Research
Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
