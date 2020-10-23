Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 167 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 153.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,176.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,591.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,185.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,841.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.