Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Cut to Hold at US Capital Advisors

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by investment analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CXO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after buying an additional 1,494,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $114,608,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $83,599,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after acquiring an additional 62,731 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.