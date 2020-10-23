Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,176.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,185.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,841.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,591.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

