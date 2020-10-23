Asset Dedication LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $6,899,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,834 shares of company stock worth $36,144,500 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.