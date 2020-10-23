Asset Dedication LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $51.47 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37.

