Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 13,499 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after buying an additional 54,149,658 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,694,000 after buying an additional 153,258 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,955,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,063,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after buying an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,401,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

