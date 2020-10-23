Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $687,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 180.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.4% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

