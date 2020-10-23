Asset Dedication LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,039,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,644,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 426,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,182,000.

EWX opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

