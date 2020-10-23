SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in SYSCO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 76,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 192,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 171.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

