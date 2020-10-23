Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 1,049 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108,818.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,067,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,174,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 489,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 120,895 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,755,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,578,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.