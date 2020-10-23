Asset Dedication LLC Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 280.7% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $201.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $207.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.69.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.