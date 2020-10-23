MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 1,642 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 114.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CSX were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

