MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

