MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

NYSE:DRI opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

