MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $941,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 47.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 763.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after buying an additional 512,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 126.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,446,000 after buying an additional 480,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.09 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

