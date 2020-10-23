MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 6,623 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in VMware by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 234,915 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $33,749,000 after buying an additional 47,742 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 64,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in VMware by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,567 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $475,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $147.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.15. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

