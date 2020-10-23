Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.05% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $5,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,284.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 469,599 shares of company stock valued at $51,004,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -152.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

