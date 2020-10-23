Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.44. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

