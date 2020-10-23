Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $123.42. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

