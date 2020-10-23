Raymond James Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $105.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

PCAR stock opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

