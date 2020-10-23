YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.47 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,285 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 384,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $80,830,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,625.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.