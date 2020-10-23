Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,413,000 after purchasing an additional 390,253 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of State Street by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $4,238,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

