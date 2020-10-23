Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $1,223,040. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

